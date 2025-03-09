Misajlovski: if any country has helped us so far, it was the US

In an interview with Voice of America, Defense Minister Vladimir Misajlovski said that Macedonia will not be sending troops to Ukraine, as part of some possible mission.

At the moment, no-one has asked us to contribute peacekeeping troops, including through some NATO programs. But there is thinking in that direction. There will be no Macedonian troops in Ukraine at this moment. We will see what happens after the peaceful resolution of the conflict. As a country, we want peace, we want a peaceful resolution, and afterwards we will see what we can do to help, Misajlovski said.

The Defense Minister added that “if there was any country that helped us to the fullest extent, it was America”.