04.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 4 November 2025

Jovanovski: Kicevo chose wisely

Macedonia

03.11.2025

Kicevo chose wisely, said its newly elected Mayor, doctor Aleksandar Jovanovski, who scored one of the most politically significant victories in the second round of the local elections. Jovanovski (VMRO-DPMNE) beat incumbent Mayor Fatmir Dehari (DUI), denying this party its last chance to win a significant urban center in the elections and solidifying the defeat for Ali Ahmeti, who considers Kicevo its main powerbase.

I am grateful to all who are reaching out to me over the social media. I can’t possibly respond to all of you. Kicevo chose wisely, it chose work and togetherness against divisions and incompetence. It’s time for a lot of hard work. The people came for what is theirs and you will be my priority, said Jovanovski, who struck a tone of unity in the ethnically mixed city, contrasting his opponent who appealed to Albanian nationalism.

