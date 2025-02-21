Kanal 5 TV says Saso Ordanoski abused it to make rude anti-Trump comments

Kanal 5 TV and a number of individuals and organizations condemned the rambling interview by Saso Ordanoski, one of the leading pro-SDSM political commentators. In the interview, Ordanoski wished death on President Trump, called him (and Vice President J.D. Vance) neo-Nazis, poorly educated, a sexual abuser and a number of other epithets.

As a societally responsible media outlet and a unique television in its representation of all relevant societal and political actors in Macedonia, we clearly and fully point out that the positions of our guests in no way reflect our editorial policy. We are astonished by the comments from Saso Ordanoski and the unbearable lightness with which he targeted the new administration of our main strategic partner – the United States. We condemn his insults, slanders and speculations, who we would rather not believe were meant to be malevolent verbal arrows as he was describing the character, education and societal-political actions of the American President Trump, his inner family and colleagues, said Kanal 5 director Ivan Mircevski, before adding that anyone who abuses its openness should be prepared to face the court of public opinion.

In two interviews in a row, including one for the Infomax Youtube channel, Ordanoski said that a silver lining in the re-ordering of Europe is that President Roosevelt died shortly after he attended the Yalta conference.

The Macedonian Association of Journalists MAN also condemned Ordanoski’s comments, and his description of the US foreign policy and Nazi and extortionist. “These attacks are particularly damaging to the Republic of Macedonia, its standing in its international relations and ultimately its security a sa NATO member state”.

Ordanoski is an activist journalist who works on NATO, US and German supported projects in Macedonia, and is known for his toxic commentary and strong influence over the SDSM party in the formulating of its foreign policy.