Mickoski addressed CPAC, called for strategic US energy and infrastructure investments in Macedonia

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski spoke today at the CPAC Washington gathering of top right wing politicians and opinion makers in the US, that includes President Trump, Vice President Vance and a number of their main administration members. Mickoski discussed the support of Macedonian Americans for President Trump, Macedonia’s alignment with US priorities – including on the migration in Europe and opened the door for US investments in strategic energy and infrastructure projects in the Balkans.

KT McFarland, former Deputy National Security adviser to President Trump, who interviewed Mickoski, noted that he was the only European leader who applauded Vice President J.D. Vance during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

It was a historic event. In my humble opinion, and some European politicians may be angry at me, but I think it was a very inspiring speech. What is important is that after the speech some of the audience criticized the speech and some of them said that that was a bit of interference into the domestic issues of the sovereign countries, because VP J.D. Vance flagged a lot of examples which are not aligned with the freedom of speech and common values. Again, I think he was right. Afterwards I had a panel myself, and I said that really that was a historical speech, with a lot of frank and straightforward talk. I don’t know whether the American people know that since the very beginning of our independence from the Yugoslav federation we had strategic milestones to become full fledged members of NATO and the EU. Prior to becoming NATO, we changed our flag, we changed our currency, we changed our Constitution and we changed our name. Because, some of our neighbors became members of NATO prior of us and they misused the veto to solve their bilateral demands. If this is not interference into domestic issues, then what is it?, Mickoski said, condemning the double standards in international politics.

Regarding the strategic priorities in the region, the Prime Minister said that Macedonia is the only puzzle that does not fall into the current infrastructure plans for a north-south railroad line connecting the Chinese owned Greek ports to Central Europe. “Since we are strategic partners with the United States, I would like to welcome as much as possible American investors which will be a big competition for these giant Asian companies that are already present in the region”.

Mickoski praised the possibility of using the LNG port terminal in the Greek city of Alexandropoli, that can allow US gas exports in the region. “Practically, using the Alexandropoli terminal, American gas can be super big competition of the existing Russian gas pipeline called South Stream, which nobody is talking about. So American gas, through this pipeline which will cross my country, will be a super big competition of Russian gas deliveries to Central and Western Europe”.

Mickoski said that Macedonia spends 2 percent of GDP on defense, and that it’s considered a floor, and not a ceiling in the military spending.