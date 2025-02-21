 Skip to main content
22.02.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 22 February 2025

Meeting of the Macedonian – Bulgarian historic commission in Skopje

Macedonia

21.02.2025

The historic commission between Macedonia and Bulgaria met in Skopje today, to discuss the possibility of joint honoring of historic figures – practice that did not take after it was initiated almost a decade ago.

Historians in the commission also discussed changes to the Macedonian textbooks for the 7th grade of elementary school.
In the spirit of building trust, the Macedonian part of the commission strives to maintain a pro-active approach, in line with positive European practices and experiences, the Macedonian half of the commission said in a statement.
Bulgaria demands concessions from Macedonia in terms of the historic narrative before it would allow Macedonia to open its EU accession talks.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 21.02.2025
President Siljanovska opposed to any changes to the national anthem
Macedonia  | 20.02.2025
Leading left wing commentator hopes Trump will die
World  | 19.02.2025
Trump calls Zelensky a dictator, tells him to act fast