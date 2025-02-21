Meeting of the Macedonian – Bulgarian historic commission in Skopje

The historic commission between Macedonia and Bulgaria met in Skopje today, to discuss the possibility of joint honoring of historic figures – practice that did not take after it was initiated almost a decade ago.

Historians in the commission also discussed changes to the Macedonian textbooks for the 7th grade of elementary school.

In the spirit of building trust, the Macedonian part of the commission strives to maintain a pro-active approach, in line with positive European practices and experiences, the Macedonian half of the commission said in a statement.

Bulgaria demands concessions from Macedonia in terms of the historic narrative before it would allow Macedonia to open its EU accession talks.