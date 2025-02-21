President Siljanovska opposed to any changes to the national anthem

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova said that the national anthem should not be changed. President Siljanovska added that she welcomes the opening of the debate on the national coat of arts – the move that provoked Albanian political parties to issue their demands about changes to the anthem, or the Constitution.

On the anthem, I absolutely think that there is no need to change it. The anthem never denotes the current state of affairs, but a historic memory, a genesis. Furthermore, the text of the anthem and the description of the flag are often cited in the Constitution. Toe coat of arms is described in the Constitution. It is true that it has symbols that point more to geography than to history. My only dilemma is about the timing when the issue is opened. I don’t deny that throughout history the symbol was the red lion on a golden shield, President Siljanovska said.