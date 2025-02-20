Leading left wing commentator hopes Trump will die

Saso Ordanoski, one of the leading left wing commentators in Macedonia, launched on extensive tirades against the new US administration, at one point even wishing death on President Trump. In an indication of the level of disturbance on the left after the cancelation of the USAID programs and President Trump’s foreign policy moves, Ordanoski spoke how President Roosevelt died shortly after Yalta, before going on about Trump’s age.

Trump is a relatively poorly educated person, who completed economy in the University of Pennsylvania in the 1960ies, he was not a brilliant student, has little cultural knowledge of the world, total dunce on history, extremely narcissistic, megalomaniac with a lot of negative energy around him, Ordanoski said, insisting that Trump will try to secure a third term in the manner of Putin, by running for Vice President in 2028.

He accused President J.D. Vance, who delivered a much discussed speech at the Munich Security Conference, of siding with neo-Nazis in Germany and across Europe and trying to help them win elections. He described the alleged US offer to Ukraine to seize its mineral wealth as an extortion racket.

According to Ordanoski, the next development will be for Europe to create its own bloc that will keep Ukraine in the war, and defend “liberal democracy” from Trump, who he accuses of being infatuated with Putin.