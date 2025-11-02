Kumanovo: Dimitrievski on course for re-election

A narrow race is developing in Kumanovo, between incumbent Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski from ZNAM and the independent candidate Goran Stojkovski. Both candidates come from SDSM, whose once powerful Kumanovo branch splintered into 3-4 parts, and the official SDSM candidate was barely fourth in the first round of the elections.

According to the State Electoral Commission, with 90 percent of the vote processed, Dimitrievski has 15,188 votes against 13,650 for Stojkovski, largely owing to the support VMRO voters gave to Dimitrievski. This will likely end up being the only win for ZNAM, who also have a high profile candidate in Skopje’s Centar district, but he’s lagging behind the SDSM incumbent.