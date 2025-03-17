Kunovska blasts Filipce for politicizing the Kocani night club disaster

Former SDSM party official Sofija Kunovska strongly denounced current leader Venko Filipce for his politization of the Kocani night club disaster.

Kunovska reminded Filipce that while he was Healthcare Minister, he organized the construction of improvised Covid wards, one of which burnt down in Tetovo, killing 14 people.

This miserable man who had 14 dead in a fire in his overpriced modular hospital, built in a highly corrupt contract, while ordering overpriced vaccines, who was giving patients saline solution instead of chemotherapy, he wants to hold a press conference? That is why we are where we are and this country is going nowhere, Kunovska said in a social media comment.