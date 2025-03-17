Tense protest in Kocani, Mayor Papazov resigned

Angry citizens of Kocani, devastated by the loss of dozens of children who were killed in the Pulse nightclub disaster, gathered for a protest today. At one point, the citizens ransacked a cafe that is owned by the proprietor of the Pulse club. They also vented their anger the the municipal building, blaming the authorities for failing to properly inspect the nightclub.

Mayor Ljupco Papazov announced his resignation today. “In these most difficult moments for our country and for me personally, I want to inform the public that I’m irrevocably resigning as Mayor of Kocani. We suffered an immense loss. There are no words to describe the pain we are all feeling. They were all our children – I knew most of them, their families and am friends with many some of them. The shock and brokenness will follow me for my entire life. Kocani and Macedonia are in darkness”, Papazov said.