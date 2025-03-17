Prime Minister Mickoski promises full accountability for all responsible for the Kocani nightclub disaster

Prime Minister Mickoski spoke today about the accountability he expects from all responsible for the devastating nightclub fire in Kocani that killed at least 59 youngsters. As the police detained over a dozen officials and event organizers, Mickoski said that there will be no mercy for those responsible and that “they will be dragged out by their ears if necessary”.

The club was opened in a former warehouse, with obviously insufficient safety measures. It received permits in 2021 and in 2023, and in 2024 it was renewed with an alleged forgery.

We have concluded that in 2024, a total of 12 permits for operating a cabaret were issued. We have a lot of work to do because someone was obviously not doing his job then. And now they attempt to politicize the situation to avoid responsibility for the crimes that were committed, Mickoski said.

He was likely alluding to former Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, in whose term the licenses were given to the Pulse night club. Bekteshi has been questioned by the police and it’s expected that he will be detained. His DUI party is protesting the investigation against its official.

Regarding the local authorities, where Kocani Mayor Ljupco Papazov resigned today, Mickoski said that the permitting process is structured in a way that the permit is given by the Economy Ministry, and the municipality afterwards has the obligation to do inspections.