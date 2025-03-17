14 detained, including two top former officials

Two high ranking former officials are among the 14 people who are detained for interrogation after the disastrous Kocani nightclub fire that killed at least 59 youngsters.

Former Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and Bekim Maksuti, former head of the market inspection office (DZS), are detained. So are a number of DZS inspectors, as state prosecutors are investigating how did it happen that the makeshift facility was given a permit to be used as a nightclub.

State prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski said that he is investigating the detained for serious crimes against public safety, as well as for possible bribery in the process of issuing the permit. The investigation will also likely include the use of pyrotechnics, that set the building on fire.

Several of the suspects are event organizers who are themselves seriously injured in the disaster. Kocevski said that the proceedings against them will be kept on pause.