Prime Minister Mickoski met with survivors of the Kocani disaster

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with some of the youngsters injured in the devastating Kocani nightclub disaster who are being treated at the 8th of September hospital in Skopje.

The Government is undertaking all the necessary measures to save lives. Medical teams continue to put in superhuman efforts. Many patients have been transported abroad, and the state will cover the expenses for two family members to stay with them. We are grateful for the international help and support, Mickoski said.