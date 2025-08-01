Macedonia marks Ilinden

Macedonia will tomorrow mark Ilinden – its highest holiday marking the 1903 Ilinden Uprising and the establishment of the modern Macedonian state.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski will attend the events in Skopje, visiting the monuments to Nikola Karev, the ASNOM assembly and Metodija Andonov – Cento.

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova will lead the events in Krusevo, where the central commemoration will take place. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Vesna Bendevska will lead the delegation at Pelince, marking the 1944 ASNOM assembly.