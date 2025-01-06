 Skip to main content
07.01.2025
Macedonia prepares to celebrate Christmas

06.01.2025

Orthodox Christians in Macedonia celebrated Christmas eve today, with traditional family gatherings. In honor of Badnik, as this day is called, children visited their neighbors to sing traditional songs and be gifted with candy and fruit.

Archbishop Stefan held a service in which he urged the faithful to commit themselves to service to each other and to brotherly love

Living in this way we will achieve peace from up above and the fruits of the Kingdom of Heaven, which are justice and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit. By keeping the unity of the Spirit through the ties of peace, let’s strive to have peace in ourselves, in our home, among the people and the nations, Archbishop Stefan said.

