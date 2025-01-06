Nikoloski: Macedonia can’t afford to neglect Corridor 10

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that Macedonia can’t ignore the necessity to develop its north-south Corridor 10, “even though many would like it to be forgotten”.

From day 1 I’m talking about the need to build a fast railroad track, so that we can avoid having Macedonia bypassed. If we build this project, it will generate enormous benefits, said Nikoloski.

He added that he’s in talks with Greece to modernize and speed up passage on the Gevgelija border crossing, and that soon the other two crossings, in Dojran and Bitoal, will also be reconstructed. “We already have a one stio shio with Serbia when it comes to checking documents. Previously, we made the same arrangement with Kosovo, which is also part of Corridor 10”.