Mickoski: Macedonia is becoming a crossroad of the Balkans

Our future is through building modern and safe infrastructure, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in a social media message after the opening of the new 25.5 kilometers long expressway connecting Kumanovo and Kriva Palanka.

With projects such as this one, Macedonia is strengthening its position in the Balkans as an important infrastructure corridor. We promised and we deliver. Macedonia is ours more and more each day and is given back to the people. There is no better way to congratulate you on the holidays than to do what we do best and to deliver results, Mickoski said.