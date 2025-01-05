Nikoloski: three major infrastructure projects are being opened in a matter of weeks

I don’t remember when was the last time that three major infrastructure projects were opened in Macedonia in a matter of weeks, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

After the opening of the new expressway from Stracin to Kriva Palanka, a challenging road connecting Gradsko and Drenovo will be opened soon, as will the first, 40 kilometer stage of the railroad line toward Bulgaria, between Kumanovo and Beljakovce.

The people want to hear good news, they want to see the projects being completed, to see that we can get things done. When we were elected, amny of these projects did not have clear management lines and were stuck in enormous problems. All that is now changed, Nikoloski said.

He added that work has begun on the Prilep – Bitola highway, and on the new Tetovo – Gostivar highway, to replace the current narrow highway. Additionally, the Transportation Ministry is ensuring that several new lines are added to the Skopje airport, to Amsterdam, Paris and Qatar, Nikoloski said in a Sitel TV interview.