President Siljanovska vetoes law in dispute over bilingual licenses

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova announced that she is not signing the law on children, which provided bilingual licenses for kindergarten teachers.



The law was adopted by the Parliament on December 24th, with dual majority, both majority of the members of Parliament and of the ethnic minority members of Parliament. After the President’s decision to veto the law, it will be sent back to Parliament, and if it is adopted again, the President Siljanovska will be bound to sign it.



The President’s office informed that Siljanovska made a thorough analysis and consultations with legal experts and concluded that there are two problematic clauses in the law.

I believe that the Parliament will consider my objections and notes and will review articles 9 and 10 of the law for protection of children, replacing them with clear and precise solutions that are in accordance with the Constitution. I remind the Parliament that the use of the Macedonian language and the language spoken by at least 20 percent of the citizens are already determined by law, President Siljanovska said through a press release.

At issue is the language on the forms required to issue licenses for kindergarten teachers.