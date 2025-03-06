Macedonia will strengthen ties with the US while advancing on the EU path

According to Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski, Macedonia should strengthen its bilateral ties with the US while advancing on its EU accession path.

In our new geopolitical context, the country should protect its national interests, without abandoning the strategic goal – membership in the EU – while simultaneously strengthening bilateral ties with the US. Our partnership with the US is imperative for our security and development in the coming years, as is our participation in the processes of EU integration in the areas of economy, trade, security and defense. We are part of Europe, said Foreign Minister Mucunski during a Konrad Adenauer conference at the state UKIM University.

Daniel Braun, director of the Konrad Adenauer Institute in Skopje, said that following the shocking meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky, it’s possible that Germany will increase its spending and abandon its constitutional spending limit. “Europe and Germany are a strong economic force, and the new tariffs we face from the US will be a call for unification”.