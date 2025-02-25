Major gas investment – Kazanci Holding will build plants and a network worth a billion EUR

Turkish Kazanci Holding is prepared to make a billion EUR investment to build gas plants in Macedonia that will generate 500 megawatts of electricity and supply a huge quantity of heating water to the capital Skopje. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the project is the only solution to the chronic problem of air pollution in Macedonia.

Anything else would mean sweeping the problem under the rug. Kazanci Holding is the company with which we are discussing the building of co-generative plants, as well as of secondary gas and heating supply that will be offered to households at competitive prices – the cost to link up to the network will be 0 denars and the price of the household natural gas will be far below the market price, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

The entire investment, including the building of the network connecting the households, will reach a billion EUR, the Prime Minister added. “Investments in this area will guarantee our energy independence and strengthen our sovereignty. We are talking about projects of fundamental importance for our environment, economy and strategic positioning of Macedonia”.