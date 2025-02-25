Contract to build the gas interconnector with Greece will be signed in March

A contract to build a gas interconnector with Greece will be signed in March, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. The line should link up with the LNG port in Alexandropoli, and will supply both Macedonia and potentially countries up north.

We have a company that proposed the lowest price. We have a green light from banks that will fund this prohect- the EBRD and the EIB, and so I expect that the southern interconnector is functional and operational. This will supply about 3 billion cubic meters of gas a year, Mickoski said at a press conference to announce a major investment in gas plants by the Turkish Kazanci Holding group.

Terna will build the interconnector on the Greek side, up to the Gevgelija border crossing with Macedonia. During his speech at CPAC in Washington, Mickoski discussed this project, saying that it will open a section of Europe for American gas.