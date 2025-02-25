“Macedonia will support EU foreign policy positions – the UN resolution was not one”

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today again discussed yesterday’s vote in the United Nations, where Macedonia supported a US led resolution at the General Assembly on ending the war in Ukraine. The resolution failed at UNGA, but was adopted at the Security Council. Most EU member states supported a different resolution that was adopted at the UNGA, that included added focus on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

We stood behind our strategic partner, the United States. There was also a EU member state – Hungary – that signed on as co-sponsor. So we can’t say that the other resolution was approved at the EU level. Our position is that, when there is a foreign policy position adopted by the EU, we will always support it, because we align our foreign and defense policy with that of the European Union. This was not the case. The resolution we stood behind and co-sponsored was adopted at the Security Council, which means it is applicable, Mickoski said.