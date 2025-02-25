Government adopts proposal to dismiss state prosecutor Kocevski

The Government today adopted the proposal to dismiss chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski from his post. The proposal will now be sent to the Council of state prosecutors, wich has 15 days to prepare an opinion.

According to the Government, Kocevski badly failed in his role to fight crime and corruption, and has violated the functionality of his office and undermined relations between the staff. The Justice Ministry concluded that Kocevski was working on cases where he had clear bias, as well as conflict of interest and should have recused himself.

Kocevski denied the allegations and said taht he will respond to them publicly soon.