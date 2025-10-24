Mickoski expects more than 130,000 votes in the second round in Skopje

In an election rally in Valandovo, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects VMRO-DPMNE to win in up to 59 municipalities and that the candidate in Skopje Orce Gjorgjievski will get more than 130,000 votes.

VMRO already won 33 mayoral seats outright, and two candidates dropped out, assuring victory in two more seats. In over 20 more, the party competes in the second round. It’s once chief rival SDSM, who are now struggling to remain as 2nd largest party in the country, won only three mayoral seats in the first round.

You are our inspiration, our drive to continue to fight, to keep our people here and fight for our shared homeland – Macedonia, said Mickoski in the southern city where the VMRO candidate is facing an incumbent Mayor from SDSM.