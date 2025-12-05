Mickoski on Bulgaria: it takes two to tango

Regarding the dispute with Bulgaria, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that “it takes two to tango”, alluding to the general intrasingence from Sofia but also the growing political crisis there.

We can’t negotiate by ourselves, if the other side avoids responsibility. The Bulgarian side says that we can resolve this bilateral issue by ourselves. If so, we are ready to go anywhere in Bulgaria. But, if it is a European issue, it’s logical that the talks take place in Brussels, the Prime Minister said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Mickoski added that Macedonia continues to ask the EU what is part of the negotiating framework – specifically the protocols that Bulgaria wants put in the package. This announces new, additional historic and nationalist demands from Bulgaria, especially through the joint commission of historians, where Bulgaria pushes for its historic narrative.

If the historic commission decides whether we will be part of the EU – then we won’t be. Including the Bulgarians in the Constitution is only the beginning. New demands will come after that, about Goce Delcev, about other issues, Mickoski said.