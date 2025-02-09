 Skip to main content
10.02.2025
Mickoski optimistic that VMRO-DPMNE will score major victory at the local elections in October

Macedonia

09.02.2025

During an event in Aerodrom, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he’s a “realistic optimist” that his VMRO-DPMNE party will score an absolute victory at the local elections scheduled in early October. “Polls show that we lead the second ranked party 4:1”, he added.

I expect to see the official campaign begin in less than seven months. I’m a realistic optimist that the VMRO-DPMNE led coalition will be an absolute winner. We conduct regular polls, at least two each month, and we test our policies to see if we are on the right path. I believe that we ar improving from month to month. The latest poll shows VMRO-DPMNE at 30 percent, and the second ranked party is at 6.8 percent, Mickoski said during a municipal event in Skopje’s Aerodrom district.

VMRO currently holds a large majority of the municipalities, with opposition SDSM controlling only Skopje’s Centar districts and Strumica from the major population centers.

