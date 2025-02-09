Nikoloski: sale of discounted apartments in Bitola begins tomorrow

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski announced that the Transportation Ministry will begin a sale of publicly built apartments in Bitola next week, at the price of 1,000 EUR per square meter.

We are trying to strongly intervene in the real-estate market, where the prices are too high. Prices per square meter are galloping higher, but we will offer apartments at prices far below those currently seen in Bitola. We will begin construction on four buildings in Skopje, we have an open call for one building in Ohrid and we are looking for a location in Stip. This is our intervention in the places where the prices are rising the highest, said Nikoloski.