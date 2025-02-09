Delinquent drivers will be warned and fined over text messages

The Interior Ministry will place traffic cameras at the main hotspots for traffic accidents, and cover Skopje, Kumanovo, Tetovo, but also other cities like Bitola, Struga and Veles. Delinquent drivers will be notified over text messages that they have been spotted speeding said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski, announcing new measures after the tragic murder of a 22 year old art designer in Skopje by a reckless driver.

It is a fact that the system is devastated, and has been in ruins for a very long time. I see a major problem in the judiciary, from how prosecutors qualify the crimes to the penalties that are handed down. We have sentences in cases where lives were lost, by a person who should have already been in prison, and they would receive six months, said Toskovski, adding that he fully understands the public anger after the latest tragic death. The Interior Minister said that there are incredible numbers of violations reported, such as having 19,000 people stopped annually without licenses.