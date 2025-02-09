Mickoski will urge the members of the Judicial Council to resign if they lose the vote of no confidence in the Parliament

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today said that the planned vote of no confidence in the Parliament will not mean automatic resignations for the members of the Judicial Council, but that the move would be a strong indicator that they should resign themselves. Mickoski believes that reforming the judiciary without changes in the Judicial Council is impossible.

The institution that elected five members of the Judicial Council (the Parliament) has the right to state its opinion. It has done so by not accepting the Judicial Council’s report. The members of Parliament can initiate a vote of no confidence in the members they have elected. That does not mean that their mandates will end, they can decide not to resign and to continue to run the judiciary, with its 2 percent approval rating. It would not be a surprise for us. We can’t force them to do anything. They are protected by the law. They can decide not to resign, the Prime Minister said.

He added that the public is clearly not satisfied with the current Judicial Council and that he will confront it with public pressure.