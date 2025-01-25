Mickoski: the Macedonian question is not closed, and it is my top priority

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski asked today why did Greece consider that his recent remarks in New Jersey refer to that country. Greece responded with a diplomatic protest statement after Mickoski told Macedonian diaspora members in Jersey that the Macedonian issue is not closed – Greece insists that the “Macedonian question” is closed with the imposed Prespa Treaty.

I don’t know whey they recognized themselves in the statement, maybe it’s their guilty conscience, subconscience. Freud is a weird issue, but let’s not get into that. The Macedonian question will never be closed so long as the main strategic goals are not realized, and that is the full membership in the European Union, Mickoski said today, responding to a question about the Greek protest.

The Prime Minister added that the Macedonian identity remains challenged, even in the 21st century, confirmed by sentences in the Court of Human Rights about the violation of the rights of Macedonians in Bulgaria. “We are talking about the 21st century, about a member state of the European Union that the disrespects human rights of the Macedonian community and that is something that represents a serious problem. You can see that the Macedonian identity is still challenged even in the 21st century, Mickoski said.

Mickoski added that it would be “irresponsible, unserious and treasonous on his part if he said that the Macedonian question is closed”. “I know that in the past, we had people leading the Macedonian Government who did not place the Macedonian question among their top 10 priorities, but I ask you to get accustomed to a Government where the Prime Minister places the Macedonian question as his top priority”.