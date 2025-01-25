Mickoski on the April 27th trial: if there are no organizers, there can’t be terrorists

If there is no case against organizers of the protests, then there is no case against the participants, they can’t be declared terrorists, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, after the Skopje court overturned the politicized criminal case covering the April 27th 2017 incident in the Parliament.

The court threw out the case against four top officials of the then VMRO-DPMNE led Government and the Parliament, who were suspected of organizing the massive protests that lasted for months after the inconclusive late 2016 elections. The protesters eventually stormed the Parliament when SDSM, DUI and other Albanian parties held an irregular session of Parliament to elect a new Speaker.

Maybe this question is best answered by those who exerted presure through a staged politicized process to send people to prison for terrorism and keep them there 7, 8 years now. We are not saying that they didn’t make a mistake, but they are in no way terrorists. Now it’s clear – if there are no organizers, then there can’t be terrorists, Mickoski said.

A dozen protesters and police officials are still kept in prison, and they demand retrials under fair terms.