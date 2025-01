The workers are the most deserving for the completion of the Gradsko – Drenovo expressway, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in a video message after the long delayed road was finally completed.

An investment of 37.5 million EUR. I welcome and express my gratitude to the workers, who made it all look so magnificent. We will continue to build Macedonia, Mickoski said.

The road will significantly improve the link between Prilep and Bitola with the Macedonia’s main north – south highway.