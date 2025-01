Macedonia’s handball team was able to hold Hungary to a draw in the World Championship game in the Croatian city of Varazdin.

The final result was 27:27, owing mostly to veteran goalkeeper Nikola Mitrevski who blocked a number of certain chances for the Hungarians. Coach Kire Lazarov was also relieved to see Filip Kuzmanovski growing into his worthy heir on the offense, with the help of Martin Serafimov and Jagurinovski.