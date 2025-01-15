Nikoloski meets Balasz Orban and Marton Nagy in Budapest

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski is visiting Budapest where he met with Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s political director Balasz Orban and Marton Nagy, the Minister for National Economy.

The visit is focused on enhancing the economic and political ties between the two countries, in light of the sigificant Hungarian loan to Macedonia, and to improve trade cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski emphasized the economic reforms of the Government aimed at increasing growth and the fight against corruption. He presented the Government’s priorities in domestic economy, implementation of capital projects and briging in foreign investments. During the meetings, the development of transportation and energy projects and projects of regional importance were discussed, the Transportation Ministry said in a press release.

Another topic of discussion was Hungary’s continued support for Macedonia’s EU accession. “I had great meetings with Balasz Orban, a great friend of Macedonia, and with Marton Nagy. We discussed our priorities in the area of economic policies and European integration. We count on Hungary’s support in our development, which is enormous. We continue to build ties with our friends which makes Macedonia stronger and more influential”, Nikoloski said following the meetings.