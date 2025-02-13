Misajlovski: the rhetoric has changed and there is now talk of peace

There is a different rhetoric compared to the last meeting of defense ministers and with the new Trump administration there is a much different context, and talk of a peace plan, which I absolutely welcome, said Defense Minister Vlado Misajlovski following the meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels.

NATO defense ministers are meeting after President Trump spoke with President Putin and announced a push to end the war in Ukraine.

The rhetoric is encouraging that we could achieve peace, Misajlovski added.

The defense ministers also discussed increasing military spending, also in line with President Trump’s initiative. Misajlovski said that the figures of 3 and even 5 percent of GDP that are being mentioned are serious sums but “we will do our best to modernize our armies’.