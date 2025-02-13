Mickoski will attend the Munich Security Conference and the Washington CPAC

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski will attend two major foreign events over the next week.

The Prime Minister will first attend the Munich Security Conference, which is expected to be dominated by the recently launched peace initiative for Ukraine. Prime Minister Mickoski will attend the closing event of the conference as a speaker, focusing on the prospect of EU membership for the Balkan countries. He will also attend a foreign policy panel on energy security, and have bilateral meetings.

After the conference, Mickoski will travel to Washington for the Conservative Political Action Conference – a major gathering of right wing leaders. This is his second trip to Washingto in a month, following the inauguration of President Trump, where he also had an opportunity to meet top Republican Party and Trump administration officials.