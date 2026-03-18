Nenad Saveski named chief public prosecutor

Judge Nenad Saveski was elected today as the next chief public prosecutor. Saveski got 66 votes in favor in the Parliament, after previously receiving a high evaluation by the Council of Public Prosecutors.

Macedonia desperately needs justice and rule of law. We need clear opening and processing of cases that will improve the image of the state and of the judicial and prosecutorial system, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who elaborated Saveski’s nomination in the Parliament.

Representatives from the ruling majority praised Saveski’s long biography and work in both the prosecution and as an organized crime judge in the Skopje court. Opposition representatives also acknowledged that Saveski is a qualified pick but were critical of what they believe will be Government pressure on the branch. Saveski takes over from Ljupco Kocevski, who was appointed by the previous SDSM – DUI led Government and was criticized by the new VMRO-DPMNE led Government of refusing to act on numerous high profile corruption allegations.