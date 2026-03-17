Silegov challenges Filipce to resolve their differences before the SDSM party members

Petre Silegov, the former Mayor of Skopje who was just removed from the SDSM party membership, responded to this decision by challenging it and calling out SDSM leader Venko Filipce. Silegov insists that a party member can be removed from the rolls by his local branch, and nto by the Executive Board – as Filipce did.

If they want to launch such an initiative, let them come to Karpos. There we can meet the party members. I will make sure that there are many present who will discuss both my removal from the party, as well as his removal as party leader, said Silegov.

According to Silegov, Filipce is constantly raising wrong and harmful issues that damage the party, and allow VMRO-DPMNE to rule without facing a serious opposition.

Filipce also held a press conference today, in which he accused Silegov of splintering the party and causing internal divisions.