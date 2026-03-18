Nikoloski: Sekerinska wanted to ban VMRO-DPMNE

Radmila Sekerinska wanted to ban VMRO-DPMNE as a party, said top VMRO official Aleksandar Nikoloski during the discussion in Parliament today.

Nikoloski was elaborating the nomination of judge Nenad Saveski as chief public prosecutor. During the debate, he reminded the Parliament of the systematic politically motivated cases that were launched under SDSM’s Zaev regime against thousands of VMRO officials in the aftermath of the Colored Revolution. Sekerinska, who is currently Deputy Secretary General of NATO, was then Defense Minister and deputy SDSM leader.

Her goalwas to shut down VMRO-DPMNE and declare it a terrorist organization using the court cases against us, said Nikoloski. The massive campaign to destroy the then opposition party and impose the name change on Macedonia devastated the reputation of the judiciary.