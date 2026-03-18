 Skip to main content
19.03.2026
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 19 March 2026

Prime Minister Mickoski attends the EPP summit in Brussels

Macedonia

18.03.2026

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski is in Brussels for the summit of the European People’s Party that marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of EPP.

We are in Brussels for two days, to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of EPP, where VMRO-DPMNE, as the largest political party in Macedonia, is an inalienable part, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that he will meet state leaders and heads of the EPP affiliated parties from Europe, to discuss the global challenges, Europe’s economic perspective and greater competitiveness. The focus of the meetings will be placed on advancing Macedonia’s EU integration.

At the opening of the summit, Prime Minister Mickoski met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. The Macedonian delegation includes VMRO Secretary General Dragan Kovacki and Stefan Andonovski – IT Minister in the Government and member of the VMRO Executive Committee.

Related Articles

Economy  | 17.03.2026
New lines from Ohrid to Milan and Bratislava
Macedonia  | 16.03.2026
Memorial service for the victims of the Kocani disaster
Macedonia  | 15.03.2026
Another evacuation flight from Dubai scheduled for Tuesday