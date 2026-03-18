Prime Minister Mickoski attends the EPP summit in Brussels

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski is in Brussels for the summit of the European People’s Party that marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of EPP.

We are in Brussels for two days, to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of EPP, where VMRO-DPMNE, as the largest political party in Macedonia, is an inalienable part, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that he will meet state leaders and heads of the EPP affiliated parties from Europe, to discuss the global challenges, Europe’s economic perspective and greater competitiveness. The focus of the meetings will be placed on advancing Macedonia’s EU integration.

At the opening of the summit, Prime Minister Mickoski met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. The Macedonian delegation includes VMRO Secretary General Dragan Kovacki and Stefan Andonovski – IT Minister in the Government and member of the VMRO Executive Committee.