Nikoloski: in June, there were no workers on the Gradsko – Drenovo road, and now it’s finished

During the opening of the Drenovo – Gradsko expressway, Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that this road, and the planned Bitola – Prilep highway, will enable a quick connection to the Bitola border crossing with Greece. He cited the numerous problems that the Government inherited in the implementation of this project.

We are elected to work, not complain or give excuses, but before me is the first report I was given when I became Minister – the progress report on this expressway. In short, there were no workers, no activities, the inclines were not prepared and about 13 million EUR were missing. The previous Government refused to sign to addendums to the contract and refused to form a commission. The new Government formed this commission in July, the contracts were completed by mid September, and since then, work has been progressing literally until New Year, Nikoloski said.