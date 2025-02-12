Nikoloski: we will soon open the second section of the expressway to Prilep

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the road Drenovo – Farish will soon open. This is the second section of the planned expressway that will connect Prilep, and with it Bitola and the entire Pelagonija valley, to the main north – south highway.

We opened a portion of the expressway, from Gradsko to Drenovo, and I can say that we are working intensely on the Drenovo – Farish section, securing the slopes and protecting the security issues. Very shortly we will be opening this section as well, Nikoloski said during a visit to Kavadarci, which is at the starting point of this long awaited road.

Nikoloski added that the city has received 1.1 million EUR last year for five local infrastructure projects.