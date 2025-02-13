 Skip to main content
13.02.2025
Thursday, 13 February 2025

“Transparency International” report supports decision to dismiss chief prosecutor Kocevski

Macedonia

13.02.2025

The latest Transparency International report, where Macedonia went down by 12 places, supports the decision of the Government to remove chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski from his position, said Government spokeswoman Marija Miteva in a TV interview.

The decision of the Government is justified because it’s based on a thorough analysis of the latest events and reports that describe the situation in Macedonia. There are reports that rank Macedonia 12, 13, 15 placed downwards. As Government, we can’t just do analysis without taking any steps. I think that it’s necessary that everyone assumes responsibility for the position he holds, Miteva said in a MRTV interview.

She added that statistics about popular trust in the judiciary add to the urgency to elect a new chief prosecutor.

