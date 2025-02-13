Trump initiates Ukraine peace talks with Putin

US President Donald Trump launched an initiative for peace in Ukraine, with phone calls with Vladimir Putin and Volodymir Zelensky. Trump told Ukraine that it has to make peace with Russia, because its people are dying.

Putin and Trump will have a meeting in Saudi Arabia, the US President confirmed, and teams from the two countries will begin talks immediately. On the US side, Trump said, the talks will be led by Secretary Rubio, CIA director Ratcliff, National Security advisor Waltz and Trump’s envoy Witkoff.

In a statement he praised Russia for the joint efforts in the Second World War, and added that he and Putin discussed the enormous benefits from cooperating in the future. Russia made a gesture of good will by releasing an American citizen it has held for narcotics smuggling.

Meanwhile, the UK and a number of EU countries, including France, Germany and Poland, expressed their willingness to increase their military support for Ukraine. The countries also called on the US to join them in talks that will guarantee tha Ukraine is given strong security guarantees.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that Ukraine will likely not be able to restore the territories it lost to Russia so far, and will not be able to join NATO.