Nikoloski meets with top French officials and major companies

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski is in Paris for meetings with French officials and companies, with expectations of significant investments in Macedonia.

I have met with the top officials on Europe in the French Government, top financial officials, the Ministry of economy and finance and 11 top French companies which we are inviting to invest in Macedonia and bring new, well paying jobs. We will also discuss infrastructure and the development of highways, airports and railways. A French company operates on both our airports and we are very satisfied with the increase in cooperation, said Nikoloski.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister will also meet UNESCO officials, in their continuous work to preserve lake Ohrid as a world heritage site.