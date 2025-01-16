Opening of the Kumanovo – Beljakovce railroad

The Kumanovo – Beljakovce railroad, a 30 kilometer stretch which is the first section of the railway to Bulgaria, will be opened tomorrow.

This is the third long delayed infrastructure project that has been completed after the change of Government and is being opened in a span of 10 days. The second section of the railway is under construction, but plans for the third and final stretch, which is going to be the most difficult one, is currently stalled after issues with Bulgaria over the construction of a tunnel under the Osogovo mountain.

The railway will feature three stations, five bridges, one tunnel and advance telecommunications equipment. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and his deputy and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski will attend the opening ceremony.