State prosecutors confirm Republika report that they questioned Ali Ahmeti’s nephew

State prosecutors confirmed Republika’s report that Drin Ahmeti, nephew to DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti, was questioned. Drin Ahmeti is suspected of involvement in an abuse of position case regarding a concession that he has received.

The questioning took place in November. “The state prosecutor continues to take action and question other officials regarding the allegations of the charge”, the office of state prosecutors told Republika.

Drin Ahmeti became instantly famous after he was gifted a major share in the Soravia business center in downtown Skopje. The case raised allegations of clear corruption on the part of DUI, a party notorious for advancing the interests of businessmen close to its officials.

Meanwhile, the VLEN coalition, which is pushing hard for investigations into allegations of corruption in DUI, said that Ahmeti was seen driving a Rolls Royce worth 400,000 pounds through the DUI stronghold of Kicevo. Ahmeti rejected the claim as false.