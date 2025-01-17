Orban: Trump’s victory was stolen from him in 2020, now he will begin a new era

In his latest Kossuth radio interview, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that President Trump was supposed to win in 2020, but the election was stolen from him.

If they didn’t cheat in 2020, Donald Trump would’ve remained President and the war between Russia and Ukraine would not have begun, Orban said.

The Hungarian leader said that he hopes after the inauguration of January 20th, a new era will begin, and we will see “the end of the four bitter years, painful and full of failure”.

In the interview, Orban praised Trump’s Republican Party for holding national positions, as opposed to the “globalist” Democratic Party that “aligns its interests with global organizations such as the George Soros network”.