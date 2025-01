A family from Prilep had its prematurely born twins dismissed from hospital after 10 days, and days later both of them died.

The tragedy was reported to the police on Thursday. One of the babies died at home and the other when the family brought it back to the Prilep hospital. Her cause of death was freezing. Hospital staff said that they fought for the life of the little girl, but that she could not be saved.

Both babies were below two kilograms, and were born at 34 weeks.